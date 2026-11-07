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FOG WARNING Met Office Issues 10-Hour Fog Warning for 33 Areas as Flights Face Delays and Cancellations

Freezing Fog Warning: England Faces Travel Chaos with Near-Zero Visibility This Weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering 33 areas of England, with dense fog threatening to disrupt flights, trains and road journeys on Sunday morning (8 November).

Forecasters warn that visibility could fall below 50 metres in some locations as thick fog develops overnight, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions and disruption to airports.

The 10-hour warning is in force from midnight until 10am on Sunday, affecting parts of the Midlands, South East and South West England.

Air passengers are being advised to check with their airlines before travelling, while motorists are urged to allow additional time for journeys.

Dense Fog Could Reduce Visibility to Less Than 50 Metres

The Met Office says patches of fog are expected to form during Saturday evening before spreading across a wider area overnight.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate during the early hours of Sunday, with the thickest fog reducing visibility to less than 50 metres in places.

Forecasters said: “Patchy, dense fog is expected to develop during Saturday night with the visibility falling to less than 50 metres in places.”

They added that fog would become more widespread during the second half of the night before gradually clearing on Sunday morning.

Some of the most persistent conditions are expected across the West Country and central southern England.

The warning comes as thousands of people prepare to travel over the weekend, including those attending Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

Flights Could Be Delayed or Cancelled

The Met Office has warned that reduced visibility could affect airports across the warning area.

When fog becomes particularly dense, air traffic controllers may need to increase the separation between arriving and departing aircraft.

This can reduce the number of flights an airport can handle, potentially causing delays and cancellations.

However, the warning does not mean flights have already been grounded, and no blanket suspension of air services has been announced.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline and allow additional time to reach airports.

Bus, rail and ferry services could also experience disruption.

Full List of 33 Areas Covered by Met Office Fog Warning

The yellow warning covers the following local authority areas.

East Midlands

  • Derbyshire
  • Leicestershire
  • Northamptonshire

London and South East England

  • Bracknell Forest
  • Buckinghamshire
  • East Sussex
  • Hampshire
  • Isle of Wight
  • Oxfordshire
  • Portsmouth
  • Reading
  • Southampton
  • Surrey
  • West Berkshire
  • West Sussex
  • Windsor and Maidenhead
  • Wokingham

South West England

  • Bath and North East Somerset
  • Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
  • Bristol
  • Devon
  • Dorset
  • Gloucestershire
  • North Somerset
  • Somerset
  • South Gloucestershire
  • Swindon
  • Wiltshire

West Midlands

  • Staffordshire
  • Stoke-on-Trent
  • Warwickshire
  • West Midlands metropolitan area
  • Worcestershire

The warning covers parts of these areas rather than necessarily every location within them.

Drivers Urged to Take Extra Care on Roads

Motorists travelling overnight and early on Sunday have been warned to expect sudden changes in visibility.

The Met Office recommends reducing speed before entering fog, leaving a greater distance between vehicles and checking that fog lights are working correctly.

Drivers should use fog lights when visibility is seriously reduced, generally below 100 metres, and switch them off when conditions improve to avoid dazzling other road users.

The weather warning also advises travellers to check road conditions before setting off.

The Met Office said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.”

When Will the Fog Clear?

Fog is forecast to clear gradually through Sunday morning, although some areas could remain affected for longer.

The slowest improvement is expected across parts of the South West and central southern England.

Elsewhere, conditions should become brighter as the fog lifts, with some sunshine developing later in the day.

The Met Office has classified the warning as yellow, indicating that disruption is possible rather than inevitable.

The warning is currently scheduled to expire at 10am on Sunday, 8 November, although weather alerts can be updated as forecasts change.

Travellers can check the latest information on the Met Office’s official weather warning service.

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