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CONCERN FOR WELFARE Police Launch Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Man, 26, Last Seen Leaving Home in Horley

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find a missing 26-year-old man from Horley amid growing concerns for his welfare.

Thomas was last seen leaving his home address at approximately 3pm on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Officers believe he may be travelling in a red Honda Civic and could be in the Redhill area, possibly near the viewpoint.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Thomas or his vehicle to come forward.

Description of Missing Horley Man

Thomas is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build, with brown hair, a full beard and tattoos on his arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a North Face gilet, a dark grey jumper, black jeans and dark trainers.

Police believe he may be driving a red Honda Civic, registration BN20 UFD.

Officers have identified the Redhill area, particularly the vicinity of the viewpoint, as somewhere he may have travelled.

Surrey Police Concerned for Thomas’s Welfare

In an appeal issued by the Reigate and Banstead policing team, officers said they were concerned for Thomas’s welfare and wanted to locate him as soon as possible.

Police are asking residents in Horley and Redhill to remain alert for anyone matching his description or the vehicle.

Anyone who believes they have seen Thomas is urged to contact officers with details of the location and time of the sighting.

How to Contact Surrey Police

Anyone with information that could help locate Thomas should contact Surrey Police, quoting reference PR/45260136006.

Information can be provided by calling 101 or contacting the force through its official online channels.

Anyone who believes Thomas is in immediate danger should call 999.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The appeal was issued following Thomas’s disappearance on Friday afternoon.

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