A 21-year-old man who attempted to enter the UK using a counterfeit Italian passport has been jailed for 12 months after police officers stopped him at Gatwick Airport.

Ledian Hajdaraj was intercepted by Sussex Police officers working alongside Immigration Enforcement after arriving on a flight from Belfast, Northern Ireland, on 14 September 2026.

Officers from the force’s Project Servator team became suspicious of his identity documents and carried out checks that revealed discrepancies between the information he provided and official records.

Hajdaraj initially claimed to be Italian and supplied a false name, but further questioning established his true identity.

He later admitted possessing a false passport with the intention of entering the UK illegally.

Fake Italian Passport Detected at Gatwick Airport

Sussex Police said officers became suspicious of the passport presented by Hajdaraj after he arrived at the airport.

Checks revealed that the details on the Italian document did not match information held on the relevant national database.

When questioned further, Hajdaraj admitted that he had provided a false name and was not an Italian national.

Officers established that he was Ledian Hajdaraj, aged 21.

A subsequent search uncovered his genuine passport, which was seized as evidence.

He was arrested and taken into police custody for questioning.

Police said Hajdaraj answered “no comment” throughout his interview.

Ledian Hajdaraj Sentenced at Lewes Crown Court

Hajdaraj subsequently pleaded guilty to possessing a false identity document with improper intention.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court where he was sentenced on 13 October 2026.

The court imposed an immediate custodial sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment.

The case followed a joint operation involving Sussex Police’s Gatwick Operations team and Immigration Enforcement.

Police Highlight Project Servator Airport Checks

Detective Sergeant Mark Baker, of Gatwick Operations, said the arrest demonstrated the importance of specialist police activity at one of Britain’s busiest airports.

He explained that Project Servator is a national policing initiative designed to identify and disrupt criminal activity, including terrorism.

Officers involved in the scheme carry out visible but unpredictable patrols, working with other agencies and airport partners to identify suspicious behaviour.

DS Baker said: “We will continue to work with partners to identify and prosecute anyone who attempts to illegally enter the UK through false representation or any other means.”

Sussex Police confirmed Hajdaraj’s conviction and sentence in a statement released on Friday, 6 November.

What Is Project Servator?

Project Servator is a national policing approach used at major transport hubs and public locations.

At Gatwick Airport, specially trained officers work alongside security teams, businesses and other law enforcement agencies to identify behaviour associated with criminal activity.

The patrols are designed to deter offences, gather intelligence and identify individuals who may be attempting to evade security checks.

Sussex Police says the initiative forms part of its wider efforts to protect passengers, airport staff and the public.

Hajdaraj’s imprisonment follows his guilty plea and conviction for possessing false identity documentation.