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DASHCAM APPEAL Man Arrested After Pensioner Dies Following Crash on Oxford Eastern Bypass

Tragedy in Oxfordshire: Girl Dies in Suspected Homicide

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a pensioner died following a collision involving two cars on the A4142 Eastern Bypass in Oxford.

The man, from Witney, was arrested on Friday, 6 November, on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

His arrest follows a collision involving a silver Citroën C3 Aircross and a silver Honda Civic near Littlemore Roundabout.

The crash happened at approximately 11.47am on Friday, 16 October 2026.

The driver of the Honda, a man in his eighties, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He died on Wednesday, 28 October, 12 days after the collision.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained Thames Valley Police officers.

Driver Arrested Following Fatal Oxford Collision

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man from Witney was arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal collision.

He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Joint Operations Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No charges have been announced.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leila Summers said officers were particularly keen to hear from motorists travelling on the A4142 Eastern Bypass around the time of the collision.

She said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has very sadly died following this collision, and we continue to support them at this extremely difficult time.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the A4142 Eastern Bypass, in the vicinity of Littlemore Roundabout, at around the time of the collision and may have seen what happened.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage to please check their recordings and contact us here, as this information could be vital to our investigation.”

How to Contact Thames Valley Police

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Thames Valley Police.

Officers are especially interested in dashcam footage recorded near Littlemore Roundabout at approximately 11.47am on Friday, 16 October.

Information can be provided by calling 101 or making a report through the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43260541914.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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