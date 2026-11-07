A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and several driving offences after a police pursuit involving an electric bike ended with a pedestrian being injured in central London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a mobile phone theft on Euston Road, Islington, at approximately 10.48am on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Officers located a man suspected of being involved, who was riding an electric bike, and an authorised police pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the rider collided with a pedestrian on Grafton Way.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that his injuries were not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Police Use Tactical Contact to Stop E-Bike Rider

The pursuit ended on Grafton Way when officers used authorised tactical contact to bring the rider to a stop.

The rider, also a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

Police confirmed he was detained on suspicion of robbery, failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and driving while unfit through drugs.

A number of mobile phones were recovered during the incident.

The arrested man was taken to hospital, where his injuries were being assessed.

Pedestrian Injured During Police Pursuit

The collision happened as officers pursued the suspected phone thief through the Euston Road area.

The pedestrian was injured when the electric bike struck him on Grafton Way.

Emergency services attended, and the injured man was taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It is not yet known whether the recovered mobile phones include the device reported stolen before the pursuit.

Metropolitan Police Investigation Continues

The circumstances surrounding the reported theft, subsequent pursuit and collision remain under investigation.

Police have not confirmed whether the arrested man has been charged or whether any further arrests are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the electric bike travelling through the area or has relevant footage is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.

Information can be provided by calling 101, quoting CAD 2340/7Nov.

Enquiries are ongoing.