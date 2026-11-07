Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PHONE ROBBERY Man Arrested After Police E-Bike Pursuit Ends in Collision With Pedestrian Near Euston Road

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and several driving offences after a police pursuit involving an electric bike ended with a pedestrian being injured in central London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a mobile phone theft on Euston Road, Islington, at approximately 10.48am on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Officers located a man suspected of being involved, who was riding an electric bike, and an authorised police pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the rider collided with a pedestrian on Grafton Way.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that his injuries were not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Police Use Tactical Contact to Stop E-Bike Rider

The pursuit ended on Grafton Way when officers used authorised tactical contact to bring the rider to a stop.

The rider, also a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

Police confirmed he was detained on suspicion of robbery, failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and driving while unfit through drugs.

A number of mobile phones were recovered during the incident.

The arrested man was taken to hospital, where his injuries were being assessed.

Pedestrian Injured During Police Pursuit

The collision happened as officers pursued the suspected phone thief through the Euston Road area.

The pedestrian was injured when the electric bike struck him on Grafton Way.

Emergency services attended, and the injured man was taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It is not yet known whether the recovered mobile phones include the device reported stolen before the pursuit.

Metropolitan Police Investigation Continues

The circumstances surrounding the reported theft, subsequent pursuit and collision remain under investigation.

Police have not confirmed whether the arrested man has been charged or whether any further arrests are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the electric bike travelling through the area or has relevant footage is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.

Information can be provided by calling 101, quoting CAD 2340/7Nov.

Enquiries are ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

POLICE PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Terry Dearsley, 32, Dies Following Woolwich Shooting

UK News

FOUND DEAD Person Found Dead Following Emergency Services Incident in Chislehurst

UK News

MANHUNT FOR SHOOTER Police Hunt Man After Two Shot and Third Stabbed in Islington

UK News

CASH RAIDERS Cash Machine Stolen in Early Morning Ram Raid at Littleport Petrol Station

UK News

38KG DRUGS HAUL Ex-Army soldier jailed as £147m drugs network exposed after van breaks down on M62

UK News

KISSED A CHILD Gillingham pensioner jailed for four-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting child

UK News

FAMILIES TRAUMATISED Burglar jailed after DNA found on cleaning spray links him to £500,000 crime spree

UK News

FATAL CRASH Driver jailed after killing cyclist in A350 crash near Chippenham while over drink-drive limit

UK News
Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

MARGET MURDER PROBE Woman, 40, arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found in Margate house

Breaking News

MURDER CHARGE Man, 68, charged with murder of Lorena Ciupeanu four years after her death in Wanstead

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WILL IT HAPPEN BBC Blue Lights Faces Uncertain Future as Creators Quit After Series Four Finale

UK News

PEDO PLUMBER Collier Row Plumber, 46, Admits Attempting Sexual Communication With Person He Believed Was a 12-Year-Old Girl

UK News

MAJOR SEARCH Police Search in Falconwood as Forensics Officers and Dogs Spotted Near Rochester Way

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GAME CHANGER Elon Musk’s Starlink Mobile to Challenge US Phone Networks as SpaceX Signs Major Qualcomm 5G Deal

UK News

HAS TO CHANGE Family of Sophie Brimble Makes Final Plea as Petition for Law Change Closes Tomorrow

UK News

ONE LOG IN Millions of DWP, HMRC and DVLA Users to Get New Bank Account Login Option in 2027

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

E BIKE ATTACK Man, 18, Arrested After Group Allegedly Attacks E-Bike Owner During Attempted Theft in Leeds

UK News

GBH PROBE Three Men Arrested After Serious Assault at Folkestone Hotel Leaves Man With Head Injuries

UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS Dorking High Street Closed by Police After Car Overturns Near Boots Opticians

UK News
Watch Live