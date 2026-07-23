Five Homes Damaged After Major Blaze Tears Through Sheffield Street

Five homes have been damaged after a major fire ripped through a residential street in Sheffield, prompting a huge emergency response and road closures. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to Grimsell Crescent, in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield, in the early hours of Thursday, with firefighters battling the blaze for several hours. At the height of the incident, eight fire engines and specialist vehicles were sent to the scene as flames spread across multiple properties.

Five houses affected

In an update issued at 6.30am, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was affecting five houses, with crews working to prevent it spreading further. Residents living nearby were urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area. Several roads were closed while firefighters tackled the blaze, including:

Fox Hill Road

Salt Box Lane

Wilcox Road

Emergency services remained at the scene throughout the morning.

Fire extinguished

By 9.30am, the fire service confirmed the blaze had been brought under control. In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said:

“Firefighters remain at the scene of the fire in Fox Hill.

“The fire is now out and crews are damping down.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin this morning.

“Well done to our firefighters, officers and Control for their response.

“Our thoughts are with all the residents affected by this very serious fire.”

Investigation underway

Fire investigators are now working to establish what caused the blaze. The full extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed, although the fire service has said five homes were affected. There have been no reports of any serious injuries. Residents are advised to continue avoiding the area while emergency services complete their work and the investigation continues.