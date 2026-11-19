At least one person has died and around 30 people have reportedly been injured after a major fire tore through a high-rise residential building near Paris, with more than 130 firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 5pm local time on Thursday, 19 November, on the 11th floor of an 18-storey apartment block in Fontenay-sous-Bois, in the Val-de-Marne department east of the French capital.

Flames spread from two apartments on the 11th floor towards the 12th floor, prompting a major emergency response.

French media reported around 30 casualties, although the full injury figures have not yet been confirmed consistently by the authorities.

Firefighters injured during major rescue operation

More than 130 firefighters, supported by dozens of emergency vehicles, were deployed as crews worked to contain the flames and rescue residents.

Two firefighters were taken to hospital following the operation. The Paris police prefect said their lives were not believed to be in danger.

The fire affected a tower in the Les Larris neighbourhood, at 1 Rue Martin Luther King.

Residents on the lower ten floors were evacuated, while those on the upper floors were instructed to remain in their flats during the emergency operation.

Authorities confirmed that one person had died despite the rapid response by emergency crews.

Emergency shelter opened for residents

Fontenay-sous-Bois town hall opened an emergency reception area at Langevin school for people displaced by the blaze and their families.

Police officers and council staff were also deployed to support the emergency services.

Local officials said the fire had been contained during the evening, although firefighting and rescue operations continued.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

The casualty figures remain provisional, with French authorities expected to provide further information as the emergency response progresses.

Sources: RTL France and TF1 Info.