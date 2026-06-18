French Tennis Star Corentin Moutet Drops 7 F-Bombs On Live TV

French tennis star Corentin Moutet caused a stir at the Queen’s Club Championships on June 17, 2026, when he loudly dropped seven F-bombs during a live interview. Ranked 38th in the world, Moutet had just defeated fellow Frenchman Giovanni Perricard but stunned everyone by ignoring the reporter’s repeated requests to stop swearing on camera.

7 F-bombs In 25 Seconds

The 27-year-old refused to tone down his language despite the reporter pleading, “No F-bombs please.” Moutet repeatedly responded with expletives, shocking viewers with an unprecedented burst of profanity during a professional sports interview.

Interview Ends Abruptly

After the outburst, the live interview was quickly cut short, leaving the tennis world wondering if Moutet will be invited to conduct on-camera interviews in the future or if sponsors might reconsider their support for the outspoken player.

Bad Boy Of Tennis

Moutet’s behaviour has sparked comparisons with controversial tennis figures known for their on-court antics and outspoken nature. His refusal to apologise for the swearing has set him on a path that could either define him as a rebellious legend or hamper his professional reputation.