In a stunning strike, a $30,000 Iranian drone wiped out a colossal $300 million long-range radar site in Bahrain.
The destroyed radar wasn’t just any old tech – it offered 360° air surveillance and missile defence, vital in protecting the U.S. Fifth Fleet based in the region.
Key Early Warning System Taken Out
Operational since 2004, this high-tech setup was the first line of defence against aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missile threats, scanning skies around the clock.
Its loss is a major blow to regional security and America’s naval power in the Middle East.
Drone Strikes Back with Cheap Precision
This daring move showcased how a relatively inexpensive drone can cripple expensive, high-end military infrastructure.
The attack sends a chilling message about the evolving threats facing Western forces abroad.
