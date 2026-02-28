Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SHOCK ATTACK Iranian Drone Obliterates $300M US Radar in Bahrain

In a stunning strike, a $30,000 Iranian drone wiped out a colossal $300 million long-range...

Published: 4:29 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 4:30 pm February 28, 2026

In a stunning strike, a $30,000 Iranian drone wiped out a colossal $300 million long-range radar site in Bahrain.

The destroyed radar wasn’t just any old tech – it offered 360° air surveillance and missile defence, vital in protecting the U.S. Fifth Fleet based in the region.

 

 

Key Early Warning System Taken Out

Operational since 2004, this high-tech setup was the first line of defence against aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missile threats, scanning skies around the clock.

Its loss is a major blow to regional security and America’s naval power in the Middle East.

Drone Strikes Back with Cheap Precision

This daring move showcased how a relatively inexpensive drone can cripple expensive, high-end military infrastructure.

The attack sends a chilling message about the evolving threats facing Western forces abroad.

More news from Fleet

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MASSIVE STRIKES Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

RACE ATTACK Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

UK News

CHAT GPT Social Media Killer? Woman Charged in Two Motel Murders After Deadly Selfie Post

UK News

TRAGIC END Tragic Falmouth Crash Claims Life of Young Pedestrian

UK News

TRIO JAILED Teen Thugs Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Middlesbrough

UK News

MASSIVE RESPONCE Blaze Breaks Out in Hackney High-Rise Flat

UK News

STREET HORROR Man, 49, Arrested After Setting Himself on Fire in St Leonards Street

National News

HORRIFIC ABUSE Nico Barraclough Jailed for 11 Years Over Horrific Abuse of Teen Girl

UK News

ROAD RAGE Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STRENGTH UNLEASHED US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

UK News

US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

UK News

Bridgerton Shocker: New Lady Whistledown Mystery Hits Netflix

UK News

Bridgerton Shocker: New Lady Whistledown Mystery Hits Netflix

UK News

WEEKEND SHOW Six Planets Stick Together in Rare Weekend Sky Show

UK News

Six Planets Stick Together in Rare Weekend Sky Show

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

FIND HIM Police Urgently Seek Missing Man Daniel Flis

UK News

Police Urgently Seek Missing Man Daniel Flis

UK News

LOCKED UP Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

UK News

Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

UK News

OH CAROL Rock and Roll Icon Neil Sedaka Dies Aged 86

UK News

Rock and Roll Icon Neil Sedaka Dies Aged 86

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HOTEL HIT BY MISSLE Missile Debris Sets Dubai Hotel Ablaze Amid Iran’s Blitz on Tourist Hotspot

UK News, World News

Missile Debris Sets Dubai Hotel Ablaze Amid Iran’s Blitz on Tourist Hotspot

UK News, World News

ARMED BUGLARY Armed cops swoop in Bradford over violent burglary probe

UK News

Armed cops swoop in Bradford over violent burglary probe

UK News

HAMMER ATTACK Masked Gang Storms Home in Brutal Burglary

UK News

Masked Gang Storms Home in Brutal Burglary

UK News
Watch Live