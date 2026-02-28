In a stunning strike, a $30,000 Iranian drone wiped out a colossal $300 million long-range radar site in Bahrain.

The destroyed radar wasn’t just any old tech – it offered 360° air surveillance and missile defence, vital in protecting the U.S. Fifth Fleet based in the region.

Key Early Warning System Taken Out

Operational since 2004, this high-tech setup was the first line of defence against aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missile threats, scanning skies around the clock.

Its loss is a major blow to regional security and America’s naval power in the Middle East.

Drone Strikes Back with Cheap Precision

This daring move showcased how a relatively inexpensive drone can cripple expensive, high-end military infrastructure.

The attack sends a chilling message about the evolving threats facing Western forces abroad.

