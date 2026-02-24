Italy Greenlights Naval Blockades as Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Soar

Italy has ramped up its battle against migrant arrivals, approving naval blockades to stop boats during “exceptional pressure” at its borders. This hardline move comes as the European Parliament backs tougher EU asylum rules amid a deadly surge in migrant deaths—606 people have died or vanished in the Mediterranean just in the last two months.

Mediterranean Migrant Toll Hits Deadliest Levels Since 2014

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) sounded the alarm over the grim start to 2026 – the deadliest on record since it began tracking fatalities in 2014. Included in these chilling numbers are over 30 migrants lost or presumed dead after a boat capsized off Greece during a violent storm this weekend.

Bishops in Calabria and Sicily condemned the recent drownings as the fallout from “inhumane political choices,” blaming tough policies rather than calling them isolated tragedies. Their outcry directly challenges Italy’s and Europe’s tightening grip on migration.

EU Pushes ‘Safe Country’ List to Speed Up Deportations

The European Parliament has also approved controversial changes to asylum rules, creating a list of “safe countries” like Egypt and Tunisia for fast-track returns of failed asylum seekers. This has sparked concerns, given the questionable human rights records of these nations.

Under the new rules, EU states can reject applications if migrants could have sought protection in designated “safe” countries.

The amendments respond to pressure from countries, including Italy, demanding a tougher stance on migration.

Italy Escalates Crackdown Under Meloni’s Leadership

Since taking office in 2022, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has tightened migration controls, expelling deportations and slapping heavier sentences on human smugglers. The recent naval blockade authorisation marks a step up in Italy’s enforcement efforts.

The fatal Greek capsizing involved a boat that left Tobruk, Libya, on February 19. It overturned 20 nautical miles south of Crete, killing at least four and leaving many missing. Authorities rescued 20 survivors, including minors.

IOM Calls for Rescue Efforts Over Crackdowns

While Italy and the EU focus on border toughness, the IOM urges increased search and rescue operations to save lives and ensure safe landings. The UN agency warned that human traffickers keep exploiting migrants aboard unsafe vessels.

“Stronger international cooperation and protection-centred responses are key to tackling these criminal networks and expanding safe and regular pathways to reduce risks and save lives.” – International Organisation for Migration

The policy shift towards stricter controls and faster deportations comes amid Europe’s worst migrant crisis in over a decade. The grim sight of bodies washing ashore in Italy reveals the deadly human cost of these political choices.

With the EU’s “safe country” designations under fire and Italy’s naval blockades poised to escalate tensions at sea, the fate of thousands hinges on how these policies play out. Will Europe boost lifesaving rescues or double down on border enforcement? The Mediterranean remains a deadly flashpoint for migration in 2026.