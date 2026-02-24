Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BLOCKADE APPROVED Italy Greenlights Naval Blockades as Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Soar

  Italy has ramped up its battle against migrant arrivals, approving naval blockades to stop...

Published: 6:46 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 10:48 pm February 24, 2026

 

Italy has ramped up its battle against migrant arrivals, approving naval blockades to stop boats during “exceptional pressure” at its borders. This hardline move comes as the European Parliament backs tougher EU asylum rules amid a deadly surge in migrant deaths—606 people have died or vanished in the Mediterranean just in the last two months.

Mediterranean Migrant Toll Hits Deadliest Levels Since 2014

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) sounded the alarm over the grim start to 2026 – the deadliest on record since it began tracking fatalities in 2014. Included in these chilling numbers are over 30 migrants lost or presumed dead after a boat capsized off Greece during a violent storm this weekend.

Bishops in Calabria and Sicily condemned the recent drownings as the fallout from “inhumane political choices,” blaming tough policies rather than calling them isolated tragedies. Their outcry directly challenges Italy’s and Europe’s tightening grip on migration.

EU Pushes ‘Safe Country’ List to Speed Up Deportations

The European Parliament has also approved controversial changes to asylum rules, creating a list of “safe countries” like Egypt and Tunisia for fast-track returns of failed asylum seekers. This has sparked concerns, given the questionable human rights records of these nations.

  • Under the new rules, EU states can reject applications if migrants could have sought protection in designated “safe” countries.
  • The amendments respond to pressure from countries, including Italy, demanding a tougher stance on migration.

Italy Escalates Crackdown Under Meloni’s Leadership

Since taking office in 2022, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has tightened migration controls, expelling deportations and slapping heavier sentences on human smugglers. The recent naval blockade authorisation marks a step up in Italy’s enforcement efforts.

The fatal Greek capsizing involved a boat that left Tobruk, Libya, on February 19. It overturned 20 nautical miles south of Crete, killing at least four and leaving many missing. Authorities rescued 20 survivors, including minors.

IOM Calls for Rescue Efforts Over Crackdowns

While Italy and the EU focus on border toughness, the IOM urges increased search and rescue operations to save lives and ensure safe landings. The UN agency warned that human traffickers keep exploiting migrants aboard unsafe vessels.

“Stronger international cooperation and protection-centred responses are key to tackling these criminal networks and expanding safe and regular pathways to reduce risks and save lives.” – International Organisation for Migration

The policy shift towards stricter controls and faster deportations comes amid Europe’s worst migrant crisis in over a decade. The grim sight of bodies washing ashore in Italy reveals the deadly human cost of these political choices.

With the EU’s “safe country” designations under fire and Italy’s naval blockades poised to escalate tensions at sea, the fate of thousands hinges on how these policies play out. Will Europe boost lifesaving rescues or double down on border enforcement? The Mediterranean remains a deadly flashpoint for migration in 2026.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

DECADE AFTER DEATH Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News

VIOLENT ENCOUNTER Notorious Reading Burglar Chloe Keates Jailed for 59 Weeks

UK News

TRAGIC END Lorry Driver Dies in Horrific Cab Fire Linked to LPG Cooker

UK News

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

SORRY NOT SORRY David Lammy Apologises Over Peter Mandelson US Ambassador Fiasco

UK News

Oldham Predator Locked Up for Online Blackmail of Schoolgirls

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News

TRIPLE ATTACK Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News

Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News

PITCH BLACK CHOAS Storm hero cops risk it all to save woman trapped at Aberavon Beach

UK News

Storm hero cops risk it all to save woman trapped at Aberavon Beach

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BRING HER HOME Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

CONCERNED CITIZEN Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News

BLOCKADE APPROVED Italy Greenlights Naval Blockades as Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Soar

UK News

Italy Greenlights Naval Blockades as Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Soar

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BLOOD BATH Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

EPSTEIN FILES Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News

Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News

LOCKDOWN Leeds A&E on Lockdown After Shooting Victim Drives Himself In

UK News

Leeds A&E on Lockdown After Shooting Victim Drives Himself In

UK News
Watch Live