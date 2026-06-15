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SEX PESTS WARNING Bradford JogOn Campaign Fights Harassment of Female Runners in Summer

Bradford JogOn Campaign Fights Harassment of Female Runners in Summer

As warmer weather draws more people outdoors in Bradford, the JogOn campaign continues its vital work addressing harassment and abuse targeting female runners. Launched by the Safer Bradford partnership, including Bradford Council and West Yorkshire Police, the campaign tackles offensive behaviour along popular running routes such as canal towpaths. West Yorkshire Police have stepped up patrols in hotspot areas, deploying plain-clothed female officers who run known routes to identify and deal with offenders. The campaign highlights that shouting, sexual comments, and intimidation are unacceptable and harm women’s confidence and safety while exercising.

Targeted Police Patrols

Police continue to conduct enforcement activities in key locations across Bradford District. Chief Inspector Nick Haigh stressed that even seemingly minor offences have a serious impact on female runners’ wellbeing. The presence of officers actively monitoring popular jogging routes aims to deter harassment and hold perpetrators accountable.

Community Training Initiative

Beyond enforcement, JogOn offers free Active Bystander training to running groups and local organisations. Delivered by Police Community Support Officers, these sessions equip hundreds of community members with skills to safely intervene when witnessing harassment. Over 1,700 people have completed the training, including members of Bradford City AFC, Bradford Bulls, and Halifax Panthers.

Wide Local Support

Cllr Ian Walker of Bradford Council underlined the campaign’s success in raising awareness and encouraging respect for female runners. The Canal and River Trust also supports JogOn, aiming to make canal towpaths safe and welcoming for all exercisers.

Growing Influence Across West Yorkshire

The campaign’s success has sparked interest from neighbouring areas like Leeds and Wakefield, plus other police forces considering similar approaches to protect female runners nationally. For more details and to register for Active Bystander training, visit the West Yorkshire Police JogOn page and Eventbrite training registration.

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