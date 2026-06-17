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HEROIC RESCUE EFFORTS Joshua Baer Killed As Private Jet Splits On Texas Highway Blaze

Joshua Baer, 48, CEO and founder of Austin’s Capital Factory tech venture firm, died when his private jet crashed and split in two on Texas State Highway Loop 20 in Laredo on Tuesday night. The NetJets aircraft, travelling from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Austin, went down around 10pm, bursting into flames and injuring several others.

Plane Breaks Apart On Road

According to eyewitness dashcam footage, the plane skidded across the highway, smashed streetlights, and split on a concrete median before catching fire. The intense blaze repeatedly forced firefighters to retreat as they battled the flames.

Heroic Rescue Efforts

Bystanders used a sledgehammer and shovel to pry open the aircraft door, aiding the rescue of survivors amid a desperate emergency response. Four passengers were hospitalised alongside a motorist clipped by jet debris, with five first responders treated for smoke inhalation.

Tributes Pour In

Baer was regarded as a visionary catalyst for Austin’s thriving tech startup scene, earning the nickname “Godfather” of local entrepreneurship. Capital Factory’s president, Bryan Chambers described him as “a fearless leader” and pledged to continue Baer’s mission of supporting founders.

Official Investigation Underway

NetJets confirmed the crash and is cooperating with Texas authorities. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a probe into what caused the deadly accident.

Recent US Aviation Disasters

This tragedy marks the third major US aviation disaster in three days, following a B-52 crash in California that killed eight and a Missouri skydiving plane accident which claimed 12 lives.

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