Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MULTIPLE CHARGES Jury Deliberates Over Death of Blackpool Toddler Preston Davey

Jury Deliberates Over Death of Blackpool Toddler Preston Davey

A jury at Preston Crown Court began deliberating the fate of two men accused in connection with the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey at his Blackpool home in July 2023. The trial judge, Mr Justice Cotter, has made clear that only a unanimous verdict will be accepted. The toddler died following cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Accused Face Multiple Charges

Jamie Varley, 38, a former school teacher, faces charges including murder, manslaughter, sexual assault of a child under 13, grievous bodily harm, five counts of child cruelty, and offences related to indecent images. John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, stands accused of causing or allowing Preston’s death, two counts of child cruelty, and sexual assault of a child under 13. Both men deny all allegations.

Medical Experts Disagree

The jury has heard conflicting expert testimony. Pathologist Dr Alison Armour stated that bruising to Preston’s face and head resembled fingertip marks consistent with deliberate suffocation. Conversely, defence expert Professor Jack Crane argued the injuries could be from emergency resuscitation efforts or medical intubation, concluding the cause of death as “unascertained.”

Prosecution And Defence Clash

Prosecutors claim Varley fabricated an alibi that Preston slipped in the bath to cover up abuse, citing paramedic testimony that the toddler’s hair was dry. Meanwhile, defence barristers have urged jurors to reject “innuendo and emotion,” noting Preston was regularly seen by health professionals and social workers with no safeguarding concerns raised.

Jury Deliberations Ongoing

After weeks of testimony, the jury is now considering all the evidence against the defendants. The court awaits their decision, which will have serious implications for both men charged over the child’s tragic death.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Barnsley Man Jailed 32 Years for Abusing Seven Girls in Child Exploitation Case

CHILD EXPLOITATION Barnsley Man Jailed 32 Years for Abusing Seven Girls in Child Exploitation Case

UK News
Lewes Burglar Jon Healey Jailed Nearly Four Years for Jewellery Theft

COURT JUSTICE Lewes Burglar Jon Healey Jailed Nearly Four Years for Jewellery Theft

UK News
Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

DEEP FAKE CRIME Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

UK News
Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

STABBING CHAOS Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

UK News
Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

SENTANCE INCREASED Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

UK News
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

DEADLY DISPUTE Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

POLICE APPEAL Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

UK News
Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

DRINK DRIVING Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

META MELTDOWN Facebook Outage Hits UK and Worldwide Users Amid Global Access Failure

UK News
Delivery Rider Injured in South Croydon Hit-and-Run on Brighton Road

HIT AND RUN Delivery Rider Injured in South Croydon Hit-and-Run on Brighton Road

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

SCHOOL SHUTDOWN Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

UK News
Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

UK News
Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

HARSH SENTANCE Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

UK News
Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

UK News
Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

MIGRANT CRISIS Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

UK News
Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

HEAD ON SMASH Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

Breaking News, UK News
Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

Breaking News, UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed 34 Years for Kidnap and Rape in London Hanwell Torture Case

Breaking News, UK News

Man Jailed 34 Years for Kidnap and Rape in London Hanwell Torture Case

Breaking News, UK News
Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

CORUPTION PROBE Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

UK News
Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

LEADERSHIP UPROAR Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

UK News
Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

UK News
Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

UK News
Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

UK News
Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

ANIMAL ATTACK Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

UK News
Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

UK News
Watch Live