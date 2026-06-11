Jury Deliberates Over Death of Blackpool Toddler Preston Davey

A jury at Preston Crown Court began deliberating the fate of two men accused in connection with the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey at his Blackpool home in July 2023. The trial judge, Mr Justice Cotter, has made clear that only a unanimous verdict will be accepted. The toddler died following cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Accused Face Multiple Charges

Jamie Varley, 38, a former school teacher, faces charges including murder, manslaughter, sexual assault of a child under 13, grievous bodily harm, five counts of child cruelty, and offences related to indecent images. John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, stands accused of causing or allowing Preston’s death, two counts of child cruelty, and sexual assault of a child under 13. Both men deny all allegations.

Medical Experts Disagree

The jury has heard conflicting expert testimony. Pathologist Dr Alison Armour stated that bruising to Preston’s face and head resembled fingertip marks consistent with deliberate suffocation. Conversely, defence expert Professor Jack Crane argued the injuries could be from emergency resuscitation efforts or medical intubation, concluding the cause of death as “unascertained.”

Prosecution And Defence Clash

Prosecutors claim Varley fabricated an alibi that Preston slipped in the bath to cover up abuse, citing paramedic testimony that the toddler’s hair was dry. Meanwhile, defence barristers have urged jurors to reject “innuendo and emotion,” noting Preston was regularly seen by health professionals and social workers with no safeguarding concerns raised.

Jury Deliberations Ongoing

After weeks of testimony, the jury is now considering all the evidence against the defendants. The court awaits their decision, which will have serious implications for both men charged over the child’s tragic death.