An appeal circulating online is asking for information about a woman reportedly last seen in the Keighley area of West Yorkshire early on Saturday morning.

The woman was reportedly last seen at approximately 2.18am on 21 November 2026.

The appeal describes her as white, with long blonde hair extensions. She is believed to have been wearing a black-and-white top.

Information requested in Keighley

Anyone with information that could help establish her whereabouts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 1752 of 21 November 2026.

In an emergency or if someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

The appeal is being shared with people in Keighley and surrounding areas.

Editorial verification: The information supplied does not include the woman’s name or age. UKNIP has not located an official police bulletin verifying the reference or established whether the woman is still missing. These details must be checked with West Yorkshire Police before the article is published.