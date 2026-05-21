Kirklees Sex Offenders Jailed for Historic Abuse of Teen Girls

Three sex offenders from Kirklees have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for abusing teenage girls between 2002 and 2005, robbing their victims of their childhoods. Javaid Hussain, Sarfraz Hussain Riaz, and Mohammed Farook received prison terms following violent and sexual crimes committed across Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Harsh Sentences Delivered

Javaid Hussain, 51, from Huddersfield, was jailed for 13 years after being convicted of two rapes of a 16-year-old girl between 2004 and 2005. Sarfraz Hussain Riaz, 42, from Dewsbury, received six years after admitting to the rape of the same girl in 2005. Mohammed Farook, 55, from Huddersfield, was sentenced to six years for two sexual assaults on a girl under 16 between 2002 and 2004.

Victims Speak Out

The victims’ bravery helped bring the offenders to justice years after the abuse occurred. One victim of Hussain and Riaz revealed the traumatic impact, saying the abuse caused lifelong post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Offenders Backgrounds

Hussain was convicted following a trial held in February 2024.

Riaz admitted his offence during the same trial and will serve the new sentence alongside a previous 15-year term from another case.

Farook’s conviction followed a victim’s report made in 2020.

Police Praise Victims Courage

West Yorkshire Police acknowledged the victims’ courage in coming forward after many years, which was crucial in securing convictions for these historic crimes in Kirklees.