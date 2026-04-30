London Tube Sex Pest Jailed 14 Months for Multiple Exposures

Ayman Yanoussi, 21, from Newham, has been jailed for 14 months after admitting multiple counts of indecent exposure to women on London Underground trains on December 28, 2025. Yanoussi was also found guilty of possessing cannabis and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order issued just weeks before his arrest. The disturbing incidents occurred across the District Line, prompting a police appeal for other victims to come forward.

Repeated Exposures Caught On Tube

At around 11:20am, Yanoussi was seen exposing himself at Upminster Bridge station before boarding a train towards Wimbledon, where he exposed himself multiple times to women passengers. Several women fled the carriage as he continued his indecent acts over multiple train stops until staff were alerted around 12:51pm.

Manhunt Ends With Arrest

Yanoussi fled at Hammersmith station after his train was stopped, but was tracked down by officers at a nearby bus stop and arrested by British Transport Police (BTP). He had been handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order less than two weeks earlier, following previous convictions for upskirting.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

“Yanoussi’s actions were despicable. He sought sexual gratification on the railway at the expense of dozens of women and commuters,” said Detective Constable Ian Hourihan. “We commend the bravery of the women who reported his behaviour and encourage any other victims to come forward.”

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed similar incidents or sexual offences on the rail network to report via discreet text to 61016. Police emphasise that every report is taken seriously and can lead to swift arrests and interventions on the transport system.