Update at 3pm: The chaotic situation on Caledonian Road has forced a return to the original diversion for bus route 274. Commuters are urged to steer clear of the area as emergency crews continue to battle the flooding.

Bus Route Chaos as Diversions Shift

At 2:50pm, transport officials amended diversions following the incident reference D87590, scrapping earlier route changes for bus 274. Just twenty minutes prior, at 2:30 pm, the cordon around the water leak was extended, causing further headaches for commuters.

Bus 274 southbound: Rerouted from Agar Grove via York Way, Wharfdale Road, Caledonian Road, Pentonville Road, and City Road before rejoining the London Outer Ring (LOR) in both directions.

Initial Impact and Bus Route Disruptions

The water main burst was first reported at 1:56pm, completely blocking Caledonian Road both ways. Several bus routes have been affected, including 17, 91, 259, 274, and night bus N91.

Southbound 17, 91, N91, 259: From Caledonian Road at Market Road, turn right onto Market Road, left onto York Way, then left onto Wharfdale Road, right onto Caledonian Road back to the LOR.

Stay Clear and Plan Ahead

Authorities continue to monitor the burst water main and have advised all travellers to avoid Caledonian Road until further notice. Keep an eye out for updates on diversion routes and expect delays throughout the afternoon.