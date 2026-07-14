Man, 21, charged with murder after teenager stabbed at Northampton address

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A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenager in Northampton. Fuad Mohamud , of Thorn Hill Walk, Briar Hill , has been charged with murdering Khadeem Parris after a fatal stabbing in the town last week. Police were called to an address in Adnitt Road, Abington , on Tuesday, 7 July , following reports of an incident. Khadeem suffered a stab wound and later died as a result of his injuries. Mohamud has now been charged with murder and is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 14 July . The investigation remains ongoing. As criminal proceedings are active, reporting restrictions apply and the defendant is entitled to a fair trial.

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