Man, 21, charged with murder after teenager stabbed at Northampton address

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenager in Northampton. Fuad Mohamud, of Thorn Hill Walk, Briar Hill, has been charged with murdering Khadeem Parris after a fatal stabbing in the town last week. Police were called to an address in Adnitt Road, Abington, on Tuesday, 7 July, following reports of an incident. Khadeem suffered a stab wound and later died as a result of his injuries. Mohamud has now been charged with murder and is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 14 July. The investigation remains ongoing. As criminal proceedings are active, reporting restrictions apply and the defendant is entitled to a fair trial.