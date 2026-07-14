Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TEEN MURDER Man, 21, charged with murder after teenager stabbed at Northampton address

Man, 21, charged with murder after teenager stabbed at Northampton address

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenager in Northampton. Fuad Mohamud, of Thorn Hill Walk, Briar Hill, has been charged with murdering Khadeem Parris after a fatal stabbing in the town last week. Police were called to an address in Adnitt Road, Abington, on Tuesday, 7 July, following reports of an incident. Khadeem suffered a stab wound and later died as a result of his injuries. Mohamud has now been charged with murder and is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 14 July. The investigation remains ongoing. As criminal proceedings are active, reporting restrictions apply and the defendant is entitled to a fair trial.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
“You killed my mum – you killed me too”: Daughter’s emotional statement as killer jailed for life

TRIBUTES PAID “You killed my mum – you killed me too”: Daughter’s emotional statement as killer jailed for life

UK News
Murder suspect in Jamey Carney case detained in Jordan after fleeing Ireland

MOTHER FOUND DEAD Murder suspect in Jamey Carney case detained in Jordan after fleeing Ireland

UK News
Suspected arson destroys crops in Trowbridge as police appeal for witnesses

ARSON PROBE Suspected arson destroys crops in Trowbridge as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

CORNWALL BLAZE Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

MAJOR HAUL Drug dealer jailed after cannabis factory uncovered in Greenhithe home

UK News
Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL CRASH Boy, 16, dies days after being struck by car in Lewisham as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

TARGETED ATTACK Ann Widdecombe’s death was a ‘targeted attack’ but motive remains unclear, say counter-terror police

UK News
Multiple people dead and six missing after devastating fire tears through Brussels construction site

BRUSSELS BLAZE Multiple people dead and six missing after devastating fire tears through Brussels construction site

UK News
Police identify East Finchley shop assault victim as murder investigation continues

VICTIM NAMED Police identify East Finchley shop assault victim as murder investigation continues

UK News
Conman jailed after stealing £15,000 from vulnerable Twydall pensioner through bogus gardening work

ROGUE TRADER Conman jailed after stealing £15,000 from vulnerable Twydall pensioner through bogus gardening work

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

FATAL COLLISION Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

UK News
Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

UK News
Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

FATAL COLLISION Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

UK News
Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

UK News
Killer who stabbed stranger 22 times before setting flat ablaze faces life behind bars

LIFE SENTANCE LOOMS Killer who stabbed stranger 22 times before setting flat ablaze faces life behind bars

UK News
Killer who stabbed stranger 22 times before setting flat ablaze faces life behind bars

Killer who stabbed stranger 22 times before setting flat ablaze faces life behind bars

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
13-week-old baby allegedly killed with hairdryer died from heatstroke, murder trial hears

BABY DEATH 13-week-old baby allegedly killed with hairdryer died from heatstroke, murder trial hears

UK News
13-week-old baby allegedly killed with hairdryer died from heatstroke, murder trial hears

13-week-old baby allegedly killed with hairdryer died from heatstroke, murder trial hears

UK News
Sixth arrest made in investigation into Tameside local election nominations

ELECTION PROBE Sixth arrest made in investigation into Tameside local election nominations

UK News
Sixth arrest made in investigation into Tameside local election nominations

Sixth arrest made in investigation into Tameside local election nominations

UK News
Woman charged with arson after major Saddleworth moorland fire

ARSON CHARGE Woman charged with arson after major Saddleworth moorland fire

UK News
Woman charged with arson after major Saddleworth moorland fire

Woman charged with arson after major Saddleworth moorland fire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three family members accused after police allegedly uncover RPG and explosive devices at Christchurch home

EXPLOSIVES HORROR Three family members accused after police allegedly uncover RPG and explosive devices at Christchurch home

UK News
Three family members accused after police allegedly uncover RPG and explosive devices at Christchurch home

Three family members accused after police allegedly uncover RPG and explosive devices at Christchurch home

UK News
Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

BIZARRE BEHAVIOUR Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

UK News
Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

PUB BRAWL Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

UK News
Watch Live