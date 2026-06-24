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RAPE PROBE Man Arrested After Alleged Rape Attack On Gloucester Street

Man Arrested After Alleged Rape Attack On Gloucester Street

Gloucestershire Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of rape following an alleged attack on Stroud Road in Gloucester at around 9:30pm on Sunday. The suspect is currently in custody as detectives continue their enquiries.

Stroud Road Attack

Officers remain actively investigating the assault and have launched an Police Appeal After Distressing Woman-in-Distress Struggle on Bury St Edmunds’ Mount Road">urgent appeal for witnesses. They are asking anyone who was in the area during the incident to come forward with any information they may have.

Witnesses Urgently Needed

Police want to speak to anyone who saw suspicious activity on Stroud Road Sunday evening. Eyewitness accounts could be key to advancing the investigation.

Dashcam and CCTV Appeal

Drivers with dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV, doorbell cameras, or other recordings in the vicinity are asked to review and share any relevant material with police to assist their inquiries.

How To Contact the Police

  • Phone Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101
  • Submit information online via the force’s official website
  • Call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

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