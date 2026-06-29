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POLICE APPEAL Man Charged With Murder Of Toddler Daughter In Chertsey

Man Charged With Murder Of Toddler Daughter In Chertsey

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder and rape of his two-year-old daughter in Chertsey, Surrey. Kevin Kerjean was arrested after the toddler was found dead at a property on Pyrcroft Road on Thursday evening amid concerns for her safety.

Father Charged

Surrey Police confirmed that Kerjean is the victim’s father. He faces charges including murder, rape of a child under 13, and sexual assault of a child under 13. The tragic case unfolded within a family setting, police said.

Court Appearance Details

Kerjean appeared at Guildford Crown Court for a brief hearing and was remanded in custody. His pre-trial preparation hearing is scheduled for 14 September.

Background Information Attack

Born in the Central African Republic, Kerjean is a French national who was granted leave to remain in the UK until March 2031. Surrey Police clarified that rumours linking the incident to an asylum seeker house of multiple occupancy are false.

Police Statement

“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the child’s family, as well as all those who knew her,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen. “A significant police presence will remain in the area as we continue our investigation. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

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