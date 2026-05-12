Man Hospitalised After Assault Outside Lewisham Clock Tower

The Metropolitan Police responded to an assault outside the Lewisham clock tower on High Street just after 8pm on Monday, May 11. Officers and paramedics from the london/">London Ambulance Service attended the scene where a 63-year-old man was treated and taken to hospital. His injuries were confirmed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Late Evening Assault

Police were called at 20:09 hours following reports of an attack near the iconic Lewisham clock tower. Both police and LAS paramedics arrived promptly to assist the victim.

Victims Condition

The 63-year-old man was assessed at the scene before being transported to hospital. Medical teams confirmed his injuries are not serious or permanent.

Ongoing Investigation

Officers continue to investigate the incident with no arrests made so far. Authorities are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Police Appeal

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson urged: “Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD7552/11MAY26.”