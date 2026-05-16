Man Hospitalised After Hit And Run Over Flags Dispute in Birmingham

A man in his 30s was hospitalised with a broken leg after being run over by a van in a hit and run incident on Mayfield Road, Stirchley, Birmingham. The incident happened late on Thursday night amid tensions over the removal of unauthorised Union Jack and St George’s flags put up by the group ‘Raise the Colours’. West Midlands Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV and social media footage to identify the driver.

Flag Dispute Sparks Violence

Locals had begun taking down flags attached to lampposts without permission, leading to clashes hours before the United Kingdom march in London. Witnesses reported the fleeing van displayed the ‘Raise the Colours’ logo, linking the nationalist group to the incident.

Victims Serious Injuries

The man sustained a broken shin bone and underwent surgery to insert a screw, remaining in the hospital for recovery. This is the latest in escalating tensions around the flags, which have provoked accusations of harassment and intimidation in the community.

Community and MP Condemn Attack

Local group Stirchley is For Everyone condemned the attack as a dangerous escalation following months of nationalist harassment. Birmingham MP Al Carns denounced the violence, stressing the Union Jack should unite, not divide, and highlighted numerous complaints about the flag-erecting group.

Council Warns On Safety

Birmingham City Council reiterated that unauthorised flag attachments pose public safety risks and are regularly removed. They referenced a fatal accident last year involving a man who fell from a ladder while trying to hang a Union Jack, urging that such tasks be left to professionals.