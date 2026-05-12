Man in 20s Dies After Falling From Phone Mast in Cambridgeshire

A man in his 20s has died after falling approximately 150 feet from a phone mast in Black Dyke, Newton-in-the-Isle, near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire. Police and emergency services were called at around 11pm on Sunday following reports of the incident. An air ambulance and ground paramedics attended the scene but could not save the man. Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, with next of kin informed.

Emergency Response

Authorities were alerted late on Sunday evening and quickly dispatched emergency units, including an air ambulance. Despite efforts to resuscitate the man at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Danger Of Mast Climbing

Telecommunications masts often exceed 100 feet in height. Industry experts warn that climbing these structures without training and proper safety equipment is extremely hazardous, with fatal falls common and risks from transmission equipment exposure are also a concern.

Previous Warnings Ignored

This tragedy mirrors previous safety alerts issued by police, including last year in Cornwall, when teenagers were found climbing masts. Authorities urge young people to avoid such structures, stressing the near-certain fatality of falls from these heights.

Ongoing Inquiry

The man’s identity has not been made public, and an inquest is expected to be opened to investigate the circumstances of the death.