A man has been sentenced to a decade in prison following a violent, unprovoked stabbing and robbery in Ashford on the evening of 24 July 2025. Kent Police responded after multiple 999 calls reported a man being attacked on Hardinge Street at around 10:45pm.

Violent Knife Assault

Witnesses described the victim being kicked and held down while the attacker wielded a knife between three and six inches long. During the brutal assault, the victim was robbed of his phone, car keys, and a small amount of cash.

Rapid Police Response

Officers arrived within minutes but the suspect had fled in a vehicle heading towards Canterbury. Paramedics treated the victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the leg, before he was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Suspect Arrested On M20

Armed police stopped an Audi matching the attacker’s vehicle on the M20 London-bound shortly after. Amar Bostan, 27, of Ruskin Road, Haringey, London, was arrested in the passenger seat and charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Court Sentencing

Bostan initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial. On 1 May at Canterbury Crown Court, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.