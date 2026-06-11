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ARSON FRAUD Man Jailed for Arson and Fraud in Slough Lorry Fire Attack

Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

A 38-year-old man from Hayes has been jailed for three years at Reading Crown Court after a Thames Valley Police probe found him guilty of arson and insurance fraud linked to a fire at a Slough lorry compound.

Fire Set At Slough Compound

Harmanpreet Barr targeted his own fleet of lorries at the Eurostage site in Slough in early January 2023. Despite heavy rain preventing the first attempt on 7 January, he reignited the attack the following day, setting several lorries and neighbouring business premises ablaze.

Fraudulent Insurance Claims Uncovered

After the fires, Barr submitted false insurance claims to his provider for the damaged vehicles and property. His actions led to a criminal investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Conviction And Sentence

A unanimous jury found Barr guilty of attempted arson, arson, and fraud by false representation. The court handed down a three-year prison sentence on Monday 8 June 2024 for the offences.

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Topics :CourtsCrimeFire

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