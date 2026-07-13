Man remanded in custody charged over alleged rape on Eastbourne beach

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with the alleged rape of a young woman on a beach in Eastbourne. Sussex Police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a woman had been raped near the Eastbourne Bandstand late on Thursday, 9 July. The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Multiple serious charges

Police have confirmed that Romeo Mihai, 20, a Romanian national of Fulbourne Road, Waltham Forest, has been charged with:

Two counts of rape

One count of sexual assault by penetration

One count of sexual assault

Mihai was arrested shortly after the alleged incident before being charged and appearing before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 July. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the Crown Court on 10 August.

Police continue appeal

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward. Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity near the Eastbourne Bandstand or who has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Gilford.