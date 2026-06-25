Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

Police were called to Lewisham Way in south-east london/">London on Sunday 21 June at 8.38pm after reports of gunshots. Officers searched the area but found no victims or suspects on the scene. Around 40 minutes later, a 19-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound linked to the incident. The shooting occurred close to where rappers Young Adz and emerging artist Catch were filming their new music video titled Target. Both musicians were reportedly unharmed and continued filming at a different location after the shooting. The injured man has been discharged from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Metropolitan Police confirmed there is no indication that the attack was connected to the artists and stressed that there is no current wider public risk.

Police Search Area

Officers carried out an extensive search of Lewisham Way shortly after gunshots were reported, but found no evidence or suspects at the scene.

Rappers Continue Filming

Despite the shooting, Young Adz and Catch reportedly moved to another location to complete their video shoot without harm.

Victim Recovers

The 19-year-old victim self-presented at the hospital and has since been discharged with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Appeal For Information

Police have asked anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them via 101 quoting reference CAD7406/21JUN.