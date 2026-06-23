Man Uses Camping Chair as Weapon in Wood Green Street Brawl

Tempers flared during a scorching heatwave on 22 June as a violent street brawl broke out outside Wood Green Tube station in north London. Four men clashed in broad daylight, with one using a camping chair as a weapon in the chaotic fight that left a man needing medical attention. Police and bystanders intervened to break up the confrontation as temperatures hit 30C.

Camping Chair Used As Weapon

Footage of the incident shows a man dressed in black shorts and a T-shirt being chased by three others, who wielded blue camping chairs. The man was pushed to the ground and struck with the chair after he kicked at his attackers while lying on the pavement.

Bystanders Intervene

Brave members of the public quickly stepped in to stop the fight, shielding the fallen man from further blows. One passer-by dressed in white was seen pulling one of the aggressors away as tensions threatened to escalate.

Injury Reported

The man who was knocked down appeared to suffer a head injury during the brawl and required medical attention for his wounds.

Witness Comments

A Brazilian witness who filmed the incident commented on rising violence in the UK, saying: “Every single day is the same. Every single day, that’s the UK. I’m Brazilian living in the UK but this place is becoming even more crazy than Brazil.”