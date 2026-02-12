Police are hunting a man spotted running along the coastbound slip road of the M2, near Blue Bell Hill, holding what’s described as a weapon.

Armed Man Seen on M2 Slip Road

The alarm was raised at 3.08pm on Monday, 9 February 2026, after multiple calls to Kent Police reporting a black man seen sprinting along the motorway slip road.

He’s described as slim, bald or with very short hair, wearing a green puffer jacket and carrying a black duffel bag.

Motorway Closed as Police Launch Hunt

Officers quickly sealed off the motorway to search for the suspect but came up empty-handed.

An investigation is now underway.

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

Police want anyone with info or dashcam footage to get in touch immediately. Call 01622 604100 and quote reference 46/22984/26.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers.