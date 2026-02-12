Watch Live
BACKTRACKING Manchester United Forced to Defend Diversity After Billionaire Owner’s Shocking Comments

Manchester United has been dragged into a storm after billionaire co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sparked...

Published: 4:17 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 6:19 pm February 12, 2026

Manchester United has been dragged into a storm after billionaire co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sparked outrage by claiming Britain is being “colonised by immigrants.” The club quickly fired off a public statement shouting its commitment to diversity and inclusion – all while sidestepping Ratcliffe’s explosive remarks.

Prime Minister Demands Apology as Backlash Mounts

Ratcliffe’s controversial comment came during a Sky News interview and triggered a fierce political backlash. Even Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stepped in, demanding the billionaire apologise for his “colonised” language. Starmer praised Britain’s diversity and slammed Ratcliffe for his choice of words.

Under pressure, Ratcliffe later issued a half-hearted apology: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe.”

He tried to soften his stance, explaining, “It is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” and stressed the need for open debate on UK migration and prosperity.

Man Utd Emphasises Its Inclusive Identity

Manchester United’s official response avoided naming Ratcliffe’s remarks directly but doubled down on their commitment to equality. The club stated it “prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club” boasting diverse players, staff, and global fans.

The statement referenced the All Red All Equal campaign launched back in 2016, which has embedded diversity and inclusion into the club’s culture. It also highlighted ongoing work recognising mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, anti-racism, and other equality issues across both men’s and women’s teams this season.

“Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent… We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride.”

Club Caught Between Owner and Fans

The controversy has put Manchester United in a tricky spot. On one hand, the billionaire co-owner’s words jar with the club’s public values. On the other hand, Ratcliffe’s significant ownership stake limits how openly the club can criticise him.

With a vast, diverse fanbase and international roster, the club felt compelled to respond swiftly. Their statement’s emphasis on Manchester as “a city that anyone can call home” serves as a subtle rebuke to Ratcliffe’s divisive language.

Manchester United has pledged to keep pushing its diversity efforts this season. But this scandal will ramp up pressure on the club to prove that its promises on equality aren’t just lip service – even when one of their own causes controversy.

