The loss of his job at Marlborough College was a contributing factor in the death of a physics teacher who died by suicide after being dismissed over allegations of gross misconduct, an inquest has concluded.

John Wright, 54, died at his family home in Marlborough on 3 November 2025, five months after his employment at the prestigious Wiltshire independent school was terminated.

Senior Coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon David Ridley recorded a conclusion of suicide following an inquest at Salisbury Coroner’s Court.

The hearing was told that Mr Wright had been suspended after returning from a school trip to Malaysia in early 2025, when serious allegations were raised against him.

An internal disciplinary investigation resulted in a finding of gross misconduct, and his employment was terminated on 10 June 2025. An appeal against his dismissal was unsuccessful.

The precise nature of the allegations was not detailed at the inquest.

Teacher faced allegations after Malaysia school trip

Mr Wright had worked in the physics department at Marlborough College for more than a decade.

The court heard he had accompanied pupils on an overseas school trip before being instructed to meet senior staff following allegations about his conduct.

In statements considered by the coroner, the school’s deputy head and safeguarding lead, Christine Kane, referred to 17 allegations, while police documentation reportedly referred to 33.

The hearing was told that Mr Wright had been supported by his union during the disciplinary proceedings.

Following his dismissal, he applied to become a Police Community Support Officer with Wiltshire Police, but the application was unsuccessful.

Wife describes husband’s loss of hope

A statement from Mr Wright’s widow, Rachel, described how her husband’s behaviour changed following the loss of his teaching career.

She said he became withdrawn during family gatherings and lost interest in activities he had previously enjoyed.

The court heard that Mr Wright had experienced a period of serious mental distress and that the rejection of his police job application in October had further affected his outlook.

Mrs Wright told the inquest: “I could tell he felt defeated and down.”

She discovered her husband’s body at their home after being unable to contact him earlier that day.

Coroner makes no criticism of college or police

Mr Ridley concluded that the loss of Mr Wright’s teaching position contributed to his death, with the subsequent rejection of his application to Wiltshire Police compounding his difficulties.

The coroner expressly stated that he was not criticising Marlborough College or Wiltshire Police in reaching that conclusion.

The court was also told that Mr Wright had been regarded as a good and competent teacher by students.

Mr Ridley said he would not issue a prevention of future deaths report.

He advised the family that any questions concerning potential employment proceedings or other legal matters would require independent legal advice, explaining that coroners cannot determine civil or criminal liability.

Marlborough College has previously expressed its condolences to Mr Wright’s family.

If you have been affected by this report, Samaritans provides free, confidential support at any time on 116 123 or at samaritans.org.