OUTRAGE Matt Lucas Ambushed on London Tube Over Palestine Row

  Comedian Matt Lucas was targeted and hassled on the London Underground by a political...

Published: 12:48 pm February 16, 2026
Updated: 6:59 pm February 16, 2026

 

Comedian Matt Lucas was targeted and hassled on the London Underground by a political activist demanding answers about Palestine — despite Lucas never publicly commenting on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Unwanted Spotlight on the Tube

The 51-year-old comic, who comes from a Jewish family and identifies as an atheist, was confronted during his Tube journey by an unknown man filming the encounter on his phone. The activist repeatedly shouted “Free Palestine” and bombarded Lucas with questions about his views — even though the star has kept silent on Middle East politics.

The footage, later deleted by the original poster, quickly spread across social media, sparking outrage at the aggressor’s pushy antics. Viewers slammed the harassment as unfair and invasive for someone simply commuting.

 

Escalator Showdown

The confrontation started on the escalators moving in the same direction. The man muttered slogans before raising his camera. Lucas tried to avoid the fuss, shielding his face and keeping quiet.

As they reached the end, the activist blocked Lucas and pressed him about Palestine, asking if he liked what he was wearing — though Lucas’ outfit wasn’t visible. Lucas calmly greeted his challenger with “Hi, how are you?” but the man didn’t back down.

“Have you got a problem with Palestinians, Matt?” the activist demanded. Lucas replied simply, “No.”

 

Near another escalator, Lucas appeared to motion towards the phone, seemingly asking to stop filming. The activist pushed back, “You can’t do that, you can’t grab my stuff,” before focusing his camera again as Lucas left.

Outrage and Wider Issues

  • The activist didn’t follow Lucas further on the Tube.
  • Social media users rallied behind Lucas, condemning the aggressive tactics against a celebrity who had kept quiet on the conflict.
  • The original clip’s deletion signals the poster may have thought twice — but copies remain widely shared online.
  • Neither Lucas nor his reps have commented on the incident to date.

Transport for London has remained silent, with no statement on whether any security actions followed the confrontation. Tube rules on filming and political activism can be vague, leaving room for debate on such public encounters.

Tensions Spill Into Public Life

This episode is yet another example of how Middle Eastern politics are spilling into everyday UK spaces — with people targeted based on their background, not their views. For Lucas, simply being caught in the crossfire has been enough to spark controversy.

