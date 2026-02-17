The Met Police has scored a major victory in court, defending its rule that officers and staff must declare if they belong to the Freemasons or similar secretive groups.

High Court Backs Met’s Transparency Drive

The High Court rejected a judicial review brought by the United Grand Lodge of England and others, who challenged the Met’s decision to tighten its declarable associations policy.

Commander Simon Messinger, head of Professionalism, welcomed the ruling. He said, “We were ready to fight this in court, and today’s judgment is a big win for transparency and trust.”

Why the Met Wants Freemasons On The Record

The secretive nature of groups like the Freemasons has raised serious concerns over impartiality and conflicts of loyalty within the force. The Met insists this policy is vital to maintain public confidence in policing.

“We had to act because victims of crime and whistleblowers need to know investigations aren’t compromised. We put public trust above any organisation’s desire for secrecy.” – Commander Simon Messinger

The updated policy, introduced last December, requires officers and staff to declare any current or past membership in organisations with confidential membership, loyalty oaths, and hierarchical structures. The Freemasons were explicitly named.

Importantly, the new rule does not ban Met personnel from joining the Freemasons or similar groups — it simply demands full disclosure.

Support from Within the Ranks

A consultation with Met staff showed 66% believe membership of groups like the Freemasons affects perceptions of police impartiality. Meanwhile, 64% agreed it damages public trust.

This follows years of pressure to confront Freemasonry’s role in policing, including recommendations from the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel.

Despite relatively few formal complaints, ongoing intelligence and concerns from officers about unfair influence on investigations, promotions, and misconduct reviews forced the Met’s hand.

The court heard that about 350 Met staff have already declared membership in such bodies, mostly Freemasons.

Judicial Review Dismissed: No Grounds for Complaint

Mr Justice Chamberlain dismissed all claims that the rule breached discrimination laws or human rights. He ruled that none of the challenges was “reasonably arguable.”

This ruling cements the Met’s commitment to transparency and rooting out any shadowy influence within the police force.