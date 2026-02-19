Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WALKED AWAY Miraculous Escape as Double Decker Bus Overturns at Brading Isle of Wight

A harrowing bus crash this morning at Brading has ended in luck, not tragedy. Four...

Published: 10:16 am February 19, 2026
Updated: 7:18 pm February 19, 2026

A harrowing bus crash this morning at Brading has ended in luck, not tragedy. Four people on board a Southern Vectis double-decker bus walked away without serious injury after the vehicle flipped onto its side.

Chaos on Marshcombe Shute

The bright green bus was heading towards Yarbridge from Yaverland just before 8am when it left the carriageway and overturned on Marshcombe Shute. The road has been closed both ways this lunchtime as recovery experts from Stag Lane Motors work to remove the complex wreckage.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

  • Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue sent four fire appliances from Ryde, Sandown, and Newport.
  • The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service deployed two ambulance crews plus a critical care paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, an operational commander, and an incident commander.
  • Police attended, closing and diverting traffic away from the scene.

Southern Vectis has confirmed the bus was driven by a new driver under mentorship, carrying two passengers in addition to the driver.

All Walk Away Unscathed

Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained by the four people on board. The incident shook the local community but ended far better than anyone could have hoped.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

LIVE UPDATES

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

UK News

Man Charged Over Brutal Croydon Stabbing

UK News

Why Some UK Players Turn to Non Gamstop Casino – Risk Realities and Regulation

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Traffic Nightmare on Kent’s A2 as Lorry Fire Shuts Major Route

UK News
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays

DELAYS EXPECTED A2 Westbound SHUT After Lorry Blaze Sparks Carriageway Closure

UK News

SKATE PARK ATTACK Man Killed and Teen Critically Injured in Northampton Skate Park stabbing

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Officer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

HGV Driver Arrested After Deadly Hit-and-Run in Halifax

UK News

KILLER JAILED Knife Killer Jackson Uwagboe Gets Life for Brutal Lewisham Murder

UK News
Donald Trump Poised for Victory in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

BOLD MOVE Trump Slams UK’s 100-Year Chagos Lease, Warns US May Use Diego Garcia Against Iran

US News

HAMPSTER BAN Greggs “Hamster” Thief Caught After 38 Sneaky Raids

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bolton Council worker pockets nearly £900k from vulnerable benefits claimants

UK News

Bolton Council worker pockets nearly £900k from vulnerable benefits claimants

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Croydon Stabbing

UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Croydon Stabbing

UK News

MURDER SHOCKER Dad Shot Dead in ‘Petty Revenge’ Vendetta

UK News

Dad Shot Dead in ‘Petty Revenge’ Vendetta

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MAJOR FRAUD Shock Fraud Scandal Hits 2025 Cannes Film Festival

UK News

Shock Fraud Scandal Hits 2025 Cannes Film Festival

UK News

CROYDON BUS CRASH Emergency Services Respond After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

Breaking News

Emergency Services Respond After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

Breaking News

TRAM CRASH Tram and Bus Crash Shuts Nottingham Road

UK News

Tram and Bus Crash Shuts Nottingham Road

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

POLICE CRACKDOWN Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

TWO ARRESTED Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

MONARCH CONCERN King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News

King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News
Watch Live