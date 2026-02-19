A harrowing bus crash this morning at Brading has ended in luck, not tragedy. Four people on board a Southern Vectis double-decker bus walked away without serious injury after the vehicle flipped onto its side.

Chaos on Marshcombe Shute

The bright green bus was heading towards Yarbridge from Yaverland just before 8am when it left the carriageway and overturned on Marshcombe Shute. The road has been closed both ways this lunchtime as recovery experts from Stag Lane Motors work to remove the complex wreckage.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue sent four fire appliances from Ryde, Sandown, and Newport.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service deployed two ambulance crews plus a critical care paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, an operational commander, and an incident commander.

Police attended, closing and diverting traffic away from the scene.

Southern Vectis has confirmed the bus was driven by a new driver under mentorship, carrying two passengers in addition to the driver.

All Walk Away Unscathed

Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained by the four people on board. The incident shook the local community but ended far better than anyone could have hoped.