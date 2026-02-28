Black smoke billowed over Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah after missile debris from Iran’s latest barrage hit a luxury hotel. The holiday hotspot went up in flames as the Middle East tension soared, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks in response to the US-Israeli “Epic Fury” operation.

Luxury Hotel Fairmont The Palm Engulfed in Flames

Huge plumes of smoke erupted from the Fairmont The Palm hotel after it was struck by falling rubble. Witnesses reported a loud blast shaking the normally tranquil tourist area. The debris came amid Iran’s revenge strikes against US air bases and Israel in the region.

Iran’s Missile Barrage Targets US Bases and Israel

Massive explosions rocked a US naval base in Bahrain.

Smoke plumed from military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.

Iran warned it “has no red lines” as it fired missiles to retaliate for strikes earlier in the day.

Scenes of chaos unfolded across multiple Middle Eastern countries as US and Israeli forces launched the morning’s “Epic Fury” assault on Iran.

Middle East on Edge After Intense Military Strikes

Following Iran’s deadly missile salvo, Bahrain confirmed its US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters near Juffair housing was targeted. Dramatic footage showed rising smoke over the base, fueling fears of a wider regional conflict.

The skies above Dubai remain tense as rescue teams tackle the blaze on Palm Jumeirah and authorities assess further fallout from the ongoing missile blitz.

