Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HOTEL HIT BY MISSLE Missile Debris Sets Dubai Hotel Ablaze Amid Iran’s Blitz on Tourist Hotspot

  Black smoke billowed over Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah after missile debris from Iran’s latest...

Published: 3:20 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 4:01 pm February 28, 2026

 

Black smoke billowed over Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah after missile debris from Iran’s latest barrage hit a luxury hotel. The holiday hotspot went up in flames as the Middle East tension soared, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks in response to the US-Israeli “Epic Fury” operation.

Luxury Hotel Fairmont The Palm Engulfed in Flames

Huge plumes of smoke erupted from the Fairmont The Palm hotel after it was struck by falling rubble. Witnesses reported a loud blast shaking the normally tranquil tourist area. The debris came amid Iran’s revenge strikes against US air bases and Israel in the region.

Iran’s Missile Barrage Targets US Bases and Israel

  • Massive explosions rocked a US naval base in Bahrain.
  • Smoke plumed from military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.
  • Iran warned it “has no red lines” as it fired missiles to retaliate for strikes earlier in the day.

Scenes of chaos unfolded across multiple Middle Eastern countries as US and Israeli forces launched the morning’s “Epic Fury” assault on Iran.

Middle East on Edge After Intense Military Strikes

Following Iran’s deadly missile salvo, Bahrain confirmed its US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters near Juffair housing was targeted. Dramatic footage showed rising smoke over the base, fueling fears of a wider regional conflict.

The skies above Dubai remain tense as rescue teams tackle the blaze on Palm Jumeirah and authorities assess further fallout from the ongoing missile blitz.

More news from Fleet

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MASSIVE RESPONCE Blaze Breaks Out in Hackney High-Rise Flat

UK News

STREET HORROR Man, 49, Arrested After Setting Himself on Fire in St Leonards Street

National News

HORRIFIC ABUSE Nico Barraclough Jailed for 11 Years Over Horrific Abuse of Teen Girl

UK News

ROAD RAGE Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

National News

LOCKDOWN Double Jail Term for Eastbourne’s Blitz of Brutal Robberies

National News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections to High-Profile Figures in Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Bill Clinton Makes Historic Congressional Testimony on Epstein

UK News

BOUNCE BACK Family Fraud Scam Nets £150,000 in Bounce Back Loans

UK News

TRIPLE CRACKDOWN Drug Bust Shakes Porthleven: Man Charged After Triple Warrant Raid

UK News

The smart way to learn Blackjack without a casino

UK News

IN HOT WATER Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MASSIVE STRIKES Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News

Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

RACE ATTACK Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

UK News

Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAGIC END Police find body Found in Sevenoaks of Paul Benfield

Breaking News

Police find body Found in Sevenoaks of Paul Benfield

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Armed police close road in Winchester following early-morning stabbing

UK News

Armed police close road in Winchester following early-morning stabbing

UK News

STRENGTH UNLEASHED US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

UK News

US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

UNPRECEDENTED CRISIS Airspace Grounded, Flights Scrapped as US and Israel Strike Iran, Sparking Chaos

UK News

Airspace Grounded, Flights Scrapped as US and Israel Strike Iran, Sparking Chaos

UK News

FIND HIM Police Urgently Seek Missing Man Daniel Flis

UK News

Police Urgently Seek Missing Man Daniel Flis

UK News

LOCKED UP Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

UK News

Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

UK News
Watch Live