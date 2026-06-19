Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

Police are urgently seeking help to find 12-year-old Etana Geremew, reported missing from Maidstone. She was last spotted on Dean Street at about 4.40am on Friday 19 June 2026.

Distinctive Look

Etana is described as black, approximately 5ft 5in tall, with a slim build. She has long, curly hair dyed blue and purple. At the time she went missing, she was believed to be wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms, and black trainers.

Known Locations

Etana has strong connections to the Parkwood and Shepway areas of Maidstone. She is also linked to multiple London locations including Croydon, Southwark, Peckham, Brixton, Lewisham, and Kensington.

Anyone with crucial information about Etana’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 19-0129. For non-urgent tips, the public can contact police via live chat on their website or by phone on 101.

Community Alert

The police emphasise the importance of public vigilance and prompt reporting as they continue efforts to locate the missing Maidstone schoolgirl.