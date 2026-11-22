An appeal has been issued to help find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from the Tottington area of Bury, Greater Manchester.

Ruben was reportedly last seen at around 3pm on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Details circulated through missing-person appeals describe him as approximately 4ft tall, with brown hair and freckles.

He was last reported wearing a black school uniform and a black puffer jacket.

Police appeal for information about Ruben

The appeal is being shared across Bury, Tottington and surrounding areas in an effort to establish the boy’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information that could help locate Ruben is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 8643.

The reference to quote is 2230 of 19 November 2026.

Members of the public can also contact police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.