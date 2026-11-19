A convicted rapist who abducted two missing schoolgirls has been jailed for four years after concerned members of the public spotted the teenagers in his white van in Huddersfield.

Kamaljit Lotay, 41, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday 16 November after pleading guilty to two counts of child abduction and possession of cannabis.

The girls had been reported missing from their homes in West Yorkshire when witnesses raised concerns about a man with two teenagers near Castle Hill, Huddersfield, in June.

Witnesses raised alarm after spotting missing girls

Police were called at around 8.26pm on Sunday 14 June after reports of the man and the children near the landmark, close to Almondbury.

Prosecutor Chloe Hudson told the court that when officers located the teenagers in Lotay’s van, they appeared to be slurring their words.

Lotay initially failed to stop for officers but was subsequently arrested. He was later released on bail with conditions barring him from unsupervised contact with girls under 18.

One girl later found at Wakefield address

The court heard that about two weeks later, police found one of the girls at an address linked to Lotay in Wakefield.

Officers forced entry, and the teenager told police she had gone there because Lotay would provide alcohol and drugs. Four bags of cannabis and alcohol were found at the property, the court heard.

Lotay, who was described in court as being of no fixed abode, admitted two counts of child abduction and one count of possessing cannabis.

Previous rape convictions revealed at sentencing

The court was told that Lotay had been jailed for seven years in 2009 after being convicted of two rapes in London. He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

In mitigation, defence barrister Rodney Ferm said Lotay had experienced mental health difficulties and had moved to Wakefield for family reasons after his mother’s death. He said Lotay was remorseful.

Recorder Anthony Hawks described the latest offences as extremely serious and worrying. The judge warned that any further offending could lead to Lotay being assessed as a dangerous offender and facing an extended sentence.

The two girls have not been named.

UKNIP has previously reported Lotay’s sentencing. This report focuses on the public’s intervention and the evidence presented to the court.