VOTE SCAM Nigel Farage Blasts ‘Family Voting’ Scandal After Reform UK By-Election Rout

Nigel Farage has hit out after Reform UK suffered a hammering in the Gorton &...

Published: 12:56 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 11:57 pm February 27, 2026
Nigel Farage Declines To Stand As Reform Uk Candidate In Upcoming General Election

Nigel Farage has hit out after Reform UK suffered a hammering in the Gorton & Denton by-election – accusing voters of illegal “family voting” and reporting the case to both the Electoral Commission and police.

Farage claims the dodgy practice raises “serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas,” after Reform UK’s Matthew Goodwin was crushed by Green Party’s Hannah Spencer, who secured a hefty majority of over 4,000 votes.

What is ‘Family Voting’ and Why It Matters

“Family voting” is when two or more voters enter a polling booth together, potentially influencing or directing each other’s votes – and it’s illegal. Democracy Volunteers, an election watchdog, warned of “concerningly high levels” of this activity during polling day.

“Reform has today reported the many cases of ‘family voting’ to the electoral commission and the police. What was witnessed yesterday is deeply concerning,” Farage said.

He added a chilling warning: “If this is what was happening at polling stations, just imagine the potential for coercion with postal votes. If action isn’t taken now, then we will ensure it is after the next General Election.”

Mixed Reactions: Reform UK Boss and Greens Respond

Interestingly, Reform UK chairman Dr David Bull played down the impact, admitting that the “probably not” affected the result when grilled on the matter.

“If I’m being candid, probably not,” he said, when asked about the influence of the “unprecedented levels of illegal family voting.”

The Green Party branded the allegations a “Trump playbook” stunt to undermine their historic win.

“We’ve just won a historic by-election by a comfortable margin. We’ve shown the country that Greens can beat Reform, despite their big business donations,” a Green Party spokesperson told us.

What Happens Next?

Hannah Spencer’s victory is a landmark moment for the Greens in Greater Manchester. Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission will now investigate Reform UK’s formal complaint to see if electoral laws were broken. Police have also launched their own probe into the by-election conduct.

The drama is far from over. We’ll keep you updated as this poll-turning scandal unfolds.

Related News

