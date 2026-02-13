Second Rape Committed While Awaiting Trial

Omran Ahmed, 37, from Nottingham, has been locked up for an extended 20-year term after raping a second woman while out on bail for a prior sex attack. The chilling offence happened in March 2025 in Forest Fields, after Ahmed was introduced to the victim by a mutual friend.

Brutal First Attack Followed by Lies

The second attack came just 15 months after Ahmed brutally raped and repeatedly punched a woman at a Sneinton address in December 2023. He was convicted of both rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in that earlier case.

Ahmed denied any sexual contact in his first police interviews. But when DNA evidence surfaced, he claimed he was asleep and had no memory of the assault. Even with damning proof linking him to the March 2025 rape, he continued to lie, maintaining innocence until September 2025.

Jury Convicts, Judge Hands Down Extended Sentence

At Nottingham Crown Court, a jury found Ahmed guilty of raping both women and assaulting his first victim. The court heard how the initial attack was savage, with repeated punches alongside the sexual violence.

Ahmed was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, including an extended licence period after release. This means he’ll be monitored closely and can be recalled to prison if he breaks any conditions. Extended sentences like this are reserved for dangerous offenders posing serious threats to the public..