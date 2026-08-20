Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

Firefighters across Nottinghamshire have tackled more than 900 outdoor fires in just seven weeks as prolonged hot and dry conditions place extraordinary pressure on emergency crews.

New figures released by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service show crews have responded to 910 outdoor fires and 27 wildfires since 1 July 2026.

The number of incidents represents an increase of around 80 per cent compared with the same period last year, highlighting the scale of the challenge faced by firefighters, control room operators and support teams throughout the summer.

Crews have repeatedly been called to fires involving woodland, grassland and other open spaces across the county, with some incidents requiring significant resources and prolonged firefighting operations.

Behind every one of the 910 incidents have been firefighters working in difficult conditions, often moving directly from one demanding incident to another.

Control room staff have also faced sustained pressure coordinating appliances, specialist resources and crews across Nottinghamshire, while neighbouring fire and rescue services and partner agencies have provided mutual aid during particularly busy periods.

The service has thanked everyone who has supported its response throughout what it described as a “very challenging summer.”

The figures underline the impact weeks of warm and exceptionally dry weather have had across Nottinghamshire, with vegetation becoming increasingly susceptible to fire.

Firefighters have continued working to protect homes, businesses, wildlife and large areas of countryside while urging members of the public to take extra care outdoors.

With 910 outdoor fires, 27 wildfires and an 80 per cent increase in incidents, it has been an extraordinary summer for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

After weeks of relentless work in difficult conditions, crews may now be among the few people hoping for several days of traditional British rain.