“One of the worst examples of coercive and controlling behaviour this court has ever seen”, judge tells abuser

A man who subjected a woman to years of relentless psychological abuse has been jailed after a judge described the case as “one of the worst examples of coercive and controlling behaviour this court has ever seen.” Janek Pasnicki, 60, a Polish national living in Tadworth, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Guildford Crown Court on Monday 3 August, following a 10-day trial in May 2026. He was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.

Five-year campaign of abuse

The court heard Pasnicki carried out a sustained campaign of coercive and controlling behaviour over more than five years, dominating almost every aspect of the victim’s life. He isolated her from family and friends, controlled what she wore, dictated how she used social media, monitored her movements and secretly recorded her conversations. He even installed a video camera inside her home to keep her under constant surveillance. The victim said Pasnicki manipulated her into believing those closest to her could not be trusted and convinced her she had “poor judgement about people.”

Victim left financially dependent

The court heard Pasnicki’s abuse extended to the victim’s finances. He forced her to give up her job, leaving her financially dependent on him and eventually reliant on food banks. He placed paper against doors to check whether she had left the property and became controlling over every interaction she had with other people. If she spoke to other men, he subjected her to insults, threats and emotional manipulation. He also threatened to harm himself, forced her to sign “contracts” following arguments and deliberately humiliated her before blaming his behaviour on her mental health, further distorting her perception of reality. He referred to the victim as a “dolly” who was expected to behave exactly as he wished.

Survivor’s powerful statement

After years of abuse, the survivor reported Pasnicki to police in 2023. He was arrested and gave two “no comment” interviews. In a victim personal statement read to the court, she said:

“I was constantly watched and never trusted, no matter what I said or how much I explained myself. It has taken a long time to adjust to no longer being scrutinised.

“Today, as a direct result of the control and surveillance I experienced, I still find myself over-explaining simple situations and giving far more detail than would normally be expected.

“Even though there were times I wanted to run, I was so consumed by the fear of how he might react if I tried to leave that it was enough to keep me there.

“Everything I have described in this statement has stayed with me to this day. I am still rebuilding the confidence, independence and sense of normality that was eroded during those five years.”

Detective praises victim’s courage

Detective Constable Natalie Stone, who led the investigation, said:

“Coercive and controlling behaviour is designed to strip a person of their independence, confidence and sense of safety. The strength and bravery shown by the survivor in breaking that cycle and supporting this investigation was nothing short of remarkable.

“This case demonstrates the devastating and long-lasting impact this type of abuse can have. It also shows that offenders will be held accountable.

“We urge anyone experiencing controlling or coercive behaviour to come forward. You will be listened to, you will be supported, and we will investigate.”

Police said the case highlights the devastating impact of coercive and controlling behaviour, urging anyone experiencing similar abuse to seek help and report it, assuring victims they will be supported throughout the investigation process.