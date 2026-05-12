OnlyFans star Alice Rosenblum experienced an extremely awkward encounter this week after meeting her biggest fan in person— a man who has reportedly spent $3 million on her content. Despite his lavish spending and obsessive behaviour, which includes frequent explicit messages, the meeting quickly turned sour after his rude remark about her appearance.

Unexpected First Impression

The fan’s first comment was a cringeworthy remark saying Rosenblum looked “fatter in person.” This set an uncomfortable tone for the meeting, making it clear the fan’s attitude was far from respectful.

Millions Spent No Connection

Despite his extravagant financial support, the fan failed to secure even a simple gesture of warmth from the model—there was zero physical contact during the encounter. Rosenblum appeared visibly uneasy, seemingly terrified at the fan’s inappropriate behaviour.

Fans Fantasy Falls Flat

The fan likely expected a dream meet-and-greet, but his crude comments and rude conduct destroyed any chance of a positive experience. Instead, the meeting ended with Rosenblum retreating, leaving the fan’s millions spent and enthusiasm wasted.