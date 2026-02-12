56 Charges of Sickening Abuse Against Toddlers and Young Girls

A paedophile nursery worker in North London has been locked up for 18 years after a horrific 17-year spree of sexual abuse against toddlers and young girls.

Vincent Chan’s Twisted Crimes Uncovered

Vincent Chan, 45, passed vetting and worked nearly seven years at the Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead. He pleaded guilty to 56 counts of abusing children, including attacks during naptime.

Metropolitan Police’s Operation Lanark revealed Chan’s vile offending dates back almost two decades. CCTV showed he secretly filmed children at another North London school between 2007 and 2017. His abuse at Bright Horizons ran from 2022 to 2024. Chan was finally arrested in June 2024.

Justice Served at Wood Green Crown Court

Chan appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, February 12, and was sentenced for all charges. Bright Horizons called the crimes “horrific” and launched an independent review of its safeguarding procedures.

The Government is now weighing up making CCTV mandatory in nurseries and early years settings to prevent such sinister abuse from roaring unchecked again.

Investigation and Police Response

Chan, a British national from Stanhope Avenue, Finchley, initially admitted 26 offences, including sexual assault and possession of over 26,000 indecent images of children. He later admitted to a further 30 offences involving 16 victims.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: “Vincent Chan is a dangerous and predatory individual. The scale of his abhorrent offending is shocking. He sought out positions of trust with young girls, enabling his crimes to continue unchecked for so long.”

If you have information about Vincent Chan, contact the Met Police via [email protected] or call 101 quoting CAD3697/1DEC.