Watch Live

BREAKING

  • Home
  • UK News

SICKENING SEX ABUSE Paedophile Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Jailed for 18 Years

  56 Charges of Sickening Abuse Against Toddlers and Young Girls A paedophile nursery worker...

Published: 2:05 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:02 pm February 12, 2026

 

56 Charges of Sickening Abuse Against Toddlers and Young Girls

A paedophile nursery worker in North London has been locked up for 18 years after a horrific 17-year spree of sexual abuse against toddlers and young girls.

Vincent Chan’s Twisted Crimes Uncovered

Vincent Chan, 45, passed vetting and worked nearly seven years at the Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead. He pleaded guilty to 56 counts of abusing children, including attacks during naptime.

Metropolitan Police’s Operation Lanark revealed Chan’s vile offending dates back almost two decades. CCTV showed he secretly filmed children at another North London school between 2007 and 2017. His abuse at Bright Horizons ran from 2022 to 2024. Chan was finally arrested in June 2024.

Justice Served at Wood Green Crown Court

Chan appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, February 12, and was sentenced for all charges. Bright Horizons called the crimes “horrific” and launched an independent review of its safeguarding procedures.

The Government is now weighing up making CCTV mandatory in nurseries and early years settings to prevent such sinister abuse from roaring unchecked again.

Investigation and Police Response

Chan, a British national from Stanhope Avenue, Finchley, initially admitted 26 offences, including sexual assault and possession of over 26,000 indecent images of children. He later admitted to a further 30 offences involving 16 victims.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: “Vincent Chan is a dangerous and predatory individual. The scale of his abhorrent offending is shocking. He sought out positions of trust with young girls, enabling his crimes to continue unchecked for so long.”

If you have information about Vincent Chan, contact the Met Police via [email protected] or call 101 quoting CAD3697/1DEC.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

PAEDO STING Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News

STERN WARNING Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

SMASH AND GRAB Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

BREAKING

CHAOTIC SCENES Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

EMERGENCY LANDING Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air on Lagos Flight

UK News

BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

REAPEAT OFFENDER Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GONE BUST Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

MOCKED ON LINE Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

OFFICERS SWOOP Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Anthony Esan, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Soldier Remanded In Custody

DRUG ADDICT KNIFEMAN Man Who Tried to Kill Army Officer in Chatham Knife Attack Jailed for Life

Breaking News
Anthony Esan, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Soldier Remanded In Custody

Man Who Tried to Kill Army Officer in Chatham Knife Attack Jailed for Life

Breaking News

MASS HAUL Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News

Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News

AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for Racial Abuse and Axe Attack at Edinburgh Waverley Station

UK News

Man Jailed for Racial Abuse and Axe Attack at Edinburgh Waverley Station

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live