A notorious people smuggler has been slammed behind bars after migrants were caught fleeing a yacht that ran aground near a Sussex beach.

Ali Omar Karim Gets Over Eight Years for Smuggling Migrants

Ali Omar Karim, 47, walked into Maidstone Crown Court and walked out with an eight-year, seven-month sentence on Wednesday. He pled guilty to multiple people smuggling offences tied to a widespread criminal network.

Yacht Grounding Exposes Smuggling Operation

The drama unfolded when a yacht ran aground at Rye, East Sussex.

CCTV captured migrants jumping ship and swimming ashore or escaping inland by dinghy.

Within two hours, Border Force nabbed 14 migrants, including kids, from Iran, Iraq, and Albania.

National Crime Agency Unmasks Karim’s Smuggling Empire

The NCA investigation revealed Karim masterminded an organised crime group operating across northern Europe and the Middle East.

He arranged migrant transport via small boats, yachts, lorries, and even commercial flights.

Evidence from Karim’s phone showed migrants paid £800-£1,000 to enter the EU, then more for the UK leg.

Messages detailed prices like £1,650 per person for lorry crossings in 2022.

One haul in Calais found two Iraqis hidden inside a lorry trailer.

Karim also helped forge visas to get people on planes.

Karim, from Alderman Gardens, Portsmouth, was arrested in March 2024 and admitted guilt in June.

NCA Boss Hits Out at Smuggling Ring

“Karim was high up in the chain of command, deciding routes, crossing days and prices,” said Rachel Bramley, NCA branch commander. “This case is the result of a long-running investigation alongside UK and international agencies.”

The NCA stated that cracking down on organised immigration crime remains top priority to stop risky, illegal crossings and dismantle criminal networks.

