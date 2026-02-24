A person was sadly pronounced dead after being hit on the tracks between East Croydon and New Cross Gate at around 8.45pm on Monday, February 23.

Emergency Crews Rush to the Scene

British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service teams responded swiftly to reports of a casualty at Norwood Junction station. Despite their efforts, the individual was confirmed dead at the scene.

No Suspicion, Coroner Investigation Underway

The incident is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner to determine the cause of death.

Lines Closed, Services Now Restored

Rail lines between East Croydon and New Cross Gate were shut while the incident was dealt with.

All services have now returned to normal.

British Transport Police spokesperson: “Officers were called at around 8.45pm on Monday 23 February to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Norwood Junction railway station. Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Need Support? Help is Available

If you have been affected by today’s events on the network, support is just a phone call away. Contact the Samaritans anytime on 116 123 for a confidential chat.