Police Appeal After Leeds and Kirklees Warehouse Burglaries

West Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV appeal to identify a man linked to three high-value warehouse burglaries in the Leeds and Kirklees areas. The break-ins occurred between December 30, 2024, and January 8, 2025, with the image captured in Pontefract.

Suspect Identification Effort

Authorities released the CCTV footage, hoping the public could help identify the man pictured, who may hold vital information about the burglaries. Officers urge anyone recognising the individual to come forward.

Crime Timeline Confirmed

The burglaries occurred over a ten-day period spanning late 2024 and early 2025. Police are investigating the incidents as a linked series targeting warehouses in the Leeds and Kirklees districts.

How To Contact the Police

Report information online at westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Call 101 and quote incident number 13250002522

Provide anonymous tips to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Community Appeal

West Yorkshire Police emphasise the role of community assistance in solving these offences and closing the investigation swiftly.