Police Appeal After Multiple Garages Broken Into in Swindon

Police are appealing for information after a series of garages were broken into in Swindon, with power tools among the items stolen. Wiltshire Police said the break-ins occurred at a block of garages to the rear of Blandford Court, Marlowe Avenue, sometime between Wednesday 15 July and Saturday 18 July. Several power tools were stolen from one of the garages, while officers are still working to establish what was taken from a number of the other units.

Appeal for witnesses

Officers are now urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the three-day period to come forward. Police are also asking any garage owners who have discovered they have been targeted but have not yet reported the incident to make contact as soon as possible.

Security reminder

Following the burglaries, Wiltshire Police has reminded residents to ensure garages and other outbuildings are properly secured and to take steps to protect valuable property stored inside.

How to help

Anyone with information about the break-ins, or who may have seen suspicious vehicles or people in the area between 15 and 18 July, is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260086816. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. Enquiries into the burglaries are ongoing.