Police Hunt Woman Over Brighton Racially Aggravated Assault

Sussex Police are urgently seeking a woman in connection with a racially aggravated assault that occurred in Brighton’s North Laine on Saturday, 4 May. Officers were called to Bill’s restaurant on North Road at around 11am following reports of racial abuse involving two women.

Verbal Altercation Sparks Probe

The incident began when a 35-year-old woman was bumped into by another woman at the entrance of the restaurant, leading to a verbal dispute. The situation escalated quickly into racially aggravated verbal abuse before the suspect left the scene.

Suspect’s Identity Sought

Police have released a photograph of the woman they want to speak to as part of their ongoing inquiries. Several lines of enquiry are being pursued to gather more information about the incident.

Call For Witnesses

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured, witnessed the assault, or has relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage is urged to come forward. Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting reference serial 375 of 04/05.