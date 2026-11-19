Police Scotland is examining allegations that women were trafficked to Balmoral by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the force’s chief constable has confirmed.

Jo Farrell said officers had received information relating to the royal estate in Aberdeenshire and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the King’s brother, and were assessing what further action may be necessary.

The development was confirmed in an interview with Sky News on Thursday 19 November. Police have not established that trafficking took place at Balmoral, and no charges have been announced in connection with the allegations.

Police Scotland chief confirms allegations are being examined

Chief Constable Farrell said in a statement: “We’re examining information that we’ve received from parties and we will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken.”

Asked directly whether the information concerned allegations about women being trafficked to the Balmoral estate involving Epstein and the former Prince Andrew, she replied: “So, that’s information that we’ve received from parties, and we’re examining it. When I can share more information, we will.”

Her remarks mark the first public confirmation that the force’s Balmoral enquiries include allegations of trafficking. They do not establish that a criminal offence occurred or that anyone named in the allegations was involved in wrongdoing.

Questions over historic visits to Balmoral

The police enquiries follow renewed scrutiny of the historic association between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking offences in the United States.

Photographs released through US law enforcement appear to show Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral in 1999. The images establish a reported visit to the estate, not that trafficking occurred there.

Police Scotland had already been making enquiries into visits to the royal estate after receiving information. Balmoral, a private royal residence in Aberdeenshire, belonged to Queen Elizabeth II at the time of the historic events being examined and is now owned by King Charles.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor denies wrongdoing

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

The former prince was separately arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations concerning his time as a UK trade envoy. He was released under investigation. That matter is distinct from the Balmoral trafficking allegations.

Several UK police forces are examining Epstein-related information following the release of records in the United States, according to earlier confirmation from the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Police Scotland has not announced any arrests or charges arising from the Balmoral allegations. It is still assessing the information it has received.